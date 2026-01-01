China, Pakistan oppose unilateral acts in South Asia

All-weather allies China and Pakistan on Monday reiterated their opposition to any unilateral actions in South Asia as they concluded their strategic dialogue with references to Kashmir and trilateral cooperation with Bangladesh.

In a joint statement issued on Monday at the end of the 7th strategic dialogue held between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy PM Isaq Dar, Beijing backed Islamabad's demand that Afghanistan should eliminate terror outfits. Kabul denies the presence of terror outfits on its soil. It also spoke of “readiness” to continue leveraging the China-Bangladesh-Pakistan trilateral cooperation mechanism formed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government to “deliver new outcomes”.

“The two sides emphasised the importance of a South Asian regional order underpinned by the UN Charter, international law and the basic norms governing international relations, reiterated opposition to any unilateral actions and reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the necessity of resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and consultation,” it said.

“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on its position on and latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” a familiar line that figures in all China-Pakistan joint statement.