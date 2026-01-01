DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China, Pakistan oppose unilateral acts in South Asia

China, Pakistan oppose unilateral acts in South Asia

article_Author
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 12:38 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Beijing backed Islamabad's demand that Afghanistan should eliminate terror outfits.
Advertisement

All-weather allies China and Pakistan on Monday reiterated their opposition to any unilateral actions in South Asia as they concluded their strategic dialogue with references to Kashmir and trilateral cooperation with Bangladesh.

Advertisement

In a joint statement issued on Monday at the end of the 7th strategic dialogue held between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy PM Isaq Dar, Beijing backed Islamabad's demand that Afghanistan should eliminate terror outfits. Kabul denies the presence of terror outfits on its soil. It also spoke of “readiness” to continue leveraging the China-Bangladesh-Pakistan trilateral cooperation mechanism formed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government to “deliver new outcomes”.

Advertisement

“The two sides emphasised the importance of a South Asian regional order underpinned by the UN Charter, international law and the basic norms governing international relations, reiterated opposition to any unilateral actions and reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the necessity of resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and consultation,” it said.

Advertisement

“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on its position on and latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” a familiar line that figures in all China-Pakistan joint statement.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts