DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China questioned by UN experts over enforced detention of Tibetan activist

China questioned by UN experts over enforced detention of Tibetan activist

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland] September 18 (ANI) A group of United Nations human rights experts has expressed crucial concern over the enforced detention and reported torture of Tibetan activist Namkyi, urging China to explain her treatment and uphold international human rights standards, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Advertisement

According to CTA, a joint communication dated July 16, 2025, six UN Special Rapporteurs and Working Groups questioned China over Namkyi's case, noting that her ordeal reflects serious breaches of international protections against torture, enforced disappearance, and unfair trials. The communication followed months of growing attention to Tibetan political prisoners and Beijing's clampdown on freedom of expression.

Namkyi was only 15 when she was arrested in Ngaba (Aba) Prefecture in October 2015 after participating in a peaceful march with her cousin, while carrying portraits of the Dalai Lama and Kirti Rinpoche. Within minutes, Chinese security forces detained the teenagers without a warrant. During custody, Namkyi was allegedly beaten, denied sleep, and exposed to extreme heat during interrogations. Her family did not know her whereabouts for more than a year, amounting to enforced disappearance.

Advertisement

In November 2016, she was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of "separatist activities" after a trial that UN experts said fell short of international fair trial standards. While serving her term at Sichuan Province Women's Prison, she was forced into hard labour, deprived of medical care, and isolated from fellow Tibetan inmates. Even after her release in 2018, she remained under constant surveillance, and her family endured ongoing intimidation, as reported by CTA.

Earlier this year, Namkyi joined an advocacy campaign in Geneva ahead of the UN Human Rights Council's 58th session, sharing her testimony with diplomats and UN officials. The Central Tibetan Administration highlighted that her story shed rare light on China's treatment of Tibetans and helped push for accountability through the present UN communication." The UN experts' intervention is an acknowledgement of the injustices Namkyi faced," said Thinlay Chukki, the Dalai Lama's Representative in Geneva. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts