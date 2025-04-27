DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / China raises national flag on disputed reef near Philippine base, escalating tensions in South China Sea

China raises national flag on disputed reef near Philippine base, escalating tensions in South China Sea

Images released by Chinese state media depicted officers from the China Coast Guard unfolding the flag to effectively assert control over Sandy Cay reef, known as Tiexian Jiao in China, earlier this month.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manila [Phillipines], April 27 (ANI): China has "implemented maritime governance and asserted its sovereign authority" over an uninhabited reef in the contested South China Sea, as it raised the national flag on the small sandbank located just a few kilometers from a major Philippine military base, according to a report by The Japan Times.

Images released by Chinese state media on Saturday depicted officers from the China Coast Guard unfolding the flag to effectively assert control over Sandy Cay reef, known as Tiexian Jiao in China, earlier this month. The reef is situated in the contentious Spratly Islands chain, which is also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as reported by The Japan Times.

Sandy Cay is positioned slightly over 3 kilometers from Thitu Island, referred to as Pag-asa by Manila, which hosts Philippine military installations, including a military-grade runway and approximately 250 residents.

Advertisement

China's Global Times stated that coast guard personnel had arrived on Sandy Cay "to carry out an on-reef inspection and record illegal activities on video" while also cleaning up "plastic bottles, wooden sticks, and other litter scattered across the reef flat" as referenced by The Japan Times report.

In January, Beijing claimed that Chinese forces had intercepted and "dissuaded" Philippine naval vessels that had "entered" the waters near the reef, which they alleged were attempting "an illegal landing and sand sample collection".

Advertisement

The Philippines has stated that it has dispatched coast guard vessels to the region to monitor and investigate whether China is attempting to carry out minor island reclamation projects in the area. China asserts that the approximately 200-square-meter Sandy Cay is a natural formation and not a man-made structure, granting it a 12-nautical-mile (22-km) territorial sea under international law, which would overlap with Thitu Island.

Between 2013 and 2016, China engaged in a significant land reclamation initiative in the South China Sea, constructing several military outposts in a concerted effort to strengthen its claim over roughly 90 per cent of the resource-rich waters, through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually, as also mentioned by The Japan Times.

"One of the ironies is that China's interest in claiming Sandy Cay is about reinforcing the legitimacy of their claims to the adjacent Subi Reef, which now accommodates a major artificial port and airfield. This results in lawfare that supports further expansionism," wrote Euan Graham, a regional security analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, on X. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper