China ramps up military activity around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], April 1 (ANI): Taiwan detected 19 Chinese vessels operating around its territory as of Tuesday 6am (local time), Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement.

The Chinese Navy vessels, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong were detected from March 29 and entered into our response zone on Monday.

In a post on X, the MND said, "19 PLAN ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

"The PLA Navy vessels, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong were detected from March 29th and entered into our response zone yesterday, ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND added.

Taiwan stated that China continues to escalate threat, and is becoming a 'troublemaker' in the region.

"PRC continues to escalate military activities in the #Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region, intensifying military threats, challenging the international order and regional stability, thereby becoming the greatest "troublemaker" in the eyes of the international community. ROC Armed Forces adhere to the principle of "no escalation of conflict, no provocation of disputes," responding prudently to gray-zone harassment to safeguard national sovereignty and the security of the people."