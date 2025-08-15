DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China ramps up military activity around Taiwan's territory

China ramps up military activity around Taiwan's territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Aug 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], August 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected seven Chinese aircraft, two Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Advertisement

The MND said that 7 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

On Thursday, the MND detected eight sorties of PLA aircraft, two PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

The MND said that 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 2 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts