China reliable friend, says Yunus as Beijing, Dhaka sign nine pacts

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, currently on a visit to China, has described Beijing as a “reliable partner and friend” of his country, while affirming Dhaka’s firm support for the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan’s independence.

Both countries have announced plans to enhance cooperation in promoting high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The announcement came following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Yunus in Beijing on Friday, which was also attended by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Advertisement

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said, “China is willing to work with Bangladesh to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level and bring greater benefits to the people of both nations.”

The statement further noted that Xi emphasised the need for China and Bangladesh to deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests. “China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions,” it said.

Advertisement

China also pledged to comprehensively deepen reforms.

The statement added, “China is willing to work with Bangladesh to promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, explore cooperation in digital economy, green economy, marine economy, infrastructure development and water management, as well as enhance cultural exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the people of both nations,” the statement said.

On his part, Yunus reaffirmed Bangladesh’s close ties with China. “China is a reliable partner and friend of Bangladesh. Bangladesh firmly opposes an independent Taiwan,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Yunus also highlighted that Bangladesh and China are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, calling it an opportunity to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Yunus also welcomed increased investment from Chinese companies.