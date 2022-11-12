China removes curbs on international flights, cuts quarantine time for travellers

Beijing, November 11
China has trimmed the quarantine time for inbound travellers and scrapped curbs on international flights, as it began to ease its stringent Zero-Covid policy.
On the domestic front, China has adjusted quarantine requirements for close contacts of confirmed cases from seven days of centralised quarantine plus three days of health observation at home to five days of quarantine plus three days of observation.
“No ‘circuit breaker’ on overseas inbound flights to China upon detecting positive cases on board”, a state-run media organisation tweeted on Friday.
Under the “circuit breaker” policy, Chinese aviation officials arbitrarily suspend international flights for a prolonged period if any passengers tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.
There were no direct flights between China and India for over two years, prompting people travelling between the two countries to fly through the third-country routes. — PTI
No ‘circuit breaker’
- No “circuit breaker” on overseas inbound flights to China upon detecting positive cases on board
- The “circuit breaker” was regarded as main block for the restoration of flights between India and China as Indian airlines didn’t want to fly to China
