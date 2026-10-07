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Home / World / China reportedly continues to deny family, lawyer access to jailed Tibetan businessman

China reportedly continues to deny family, lawyer access to jailed Tibetan businessman

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ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India],  October 7 (ANI): Fresh concerns have been raised over the condition of jailed Tibetan businessman and philanthropist Dorje Tashi, as Chinese authorities continue to restrict access to him by his family and lawyer, Phayul reported.

According to Phayul, Tashi’s lawyer Wang Fei has questioned prison authorities over repeated refusals to allow him to meet his client. A recently leaked audio recording reportedly captures Wang Fei speaking with a police official linked to the prison administration in the Tibet region.

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The official reportedly attributed the restrictions to the lawyer’s earlier disclosure to Tashi’s family that he had allegedly been assaulted in prison. Following the disclosure, family members protested outside the prison and submitted appeals, Phayul reported.

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Wang Fei reportedly sought a written explanation for the denial and questioned the legal basis for preventing prisoners from meeting their relatives and legal representatives. He also warned that continued restrictions could increase concerns over Tashi’s safety and well-being.

The lawyer had reportedly submitted requests in July and August 2026 to meet Tashi but was denied access. His family has also faced prolonged restrictions. Tashi’s elder brother and sister Gonpo Kyi have reportedly been unable to visit him since 2019, while his wife and children have allegedly been denied visits since 2024, according to Phayul.

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The report said restrictions have also extended to online discussions surrounding Tashi’s case, with Chinese authorities reportedly removing social media posts calling for a fair trial and questioning his imprisonment.

Wang Fei was reportedly allowed to meet Tashi for less than an hour in October 2025 after years without access. During the meeting, he reportedly learned that Tashi had suffered injuries in a prison assault. Phayul reported that Tashi sustained serious injuries in an alleged assault in November 2025.

Dorje Tashi has remained imprisoned since 2008 after his arrest amid widespread protests across Tibet. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 following a closed-door trial. His conviction was eventually based on alleged loan fraud, while his family and legal representatives have rejected the allegations and sought a retrial. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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