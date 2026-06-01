Taipei [Taiwan], June 1 (ANI): China has significantly increased the frequency of its coast guard patrols around Taiwan's Pratas Islands since February 2024, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), as reported by Taipei Times.

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According to the report, the CGA said Chinese coast guard vessels have shifted from making occasional passages near the islands to conducting more than 30 transits annually, reflecting a more sustained presence in the area.

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The increase in activity followed an incident on February 14, 2024, when a Chinese speedboat illegally entered restricted waters near Kinmen County. As reported by Taipei Times, the vessel ignored orders from Taiwan's coast guard to submit to an inspection and attempted to flee. During the ensuing pursuit, the boat capsized, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese crew members.

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Following the incident, Beijing reportedly altered the frequency, timing, and routes of its operations near Pratas Island to study Taiwan's response mechanisms, the CGA said. Taipei Times reported that Taiwanese authorities view these actions as part of China's broader "gray zone" strategy, which combines military, legal, informational, and psychological pressure to test Taiwan's defences and deplete its resources.

The CGA noted that Chinese incursions have become increasingly calculated, often involving one or two coast guard vessels operating along the boundary of Taiwan's restricted waters or circling the area to occupy Taiwanese enforcement assets. According to Taipei Times, Chinese vessels have also frequently turned off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, making it more difficult for Taiwan to track their movements and assess their intentions.

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In response, Taiwan has deployed patrol vessels to shadow Chinese ships and escort them away from restricted waters while issuing warnings in both Chinese and English. As reported by Taipei Times, the CGA highlighted a notable escalation last year when several Chinese fishing vessels entered waters near Pratas Island and launched smaller boats into the atoll for alleged illegal fishing activities.

While Taiwanese authorities were removing the fishing boats, two Chinese coast guard vessels simultaneously entered the area, according to the Taipei Times. (ANI)

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