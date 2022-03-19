Beijing, March 19
China’s national health authorities reported two Covid deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge.
The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.
China reported 2,157 new Covid cases from community transmission on Saturday, with the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to travel across borders.
China has recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
It revised its death toll once in April 2020, adding in new deaths that were not initially counted as the pandemic overwhelmed the city's hospitals and other systems.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Results LIVE updates: 10 Punjab ministers to take oath in Bhagwant Mann cabinet
5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...
Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers
Will take oath on Saturday morning
Biden tells Xi implications, consequences if China provides material support to Russia: White House
The about two-hour-long conversation between the two leaders...
China reports 2 Covid deaths, first in more than a year
China has recorded 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in ...
After SGPC objection, Pakistan cancels cultural event near Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
The SGPC received the information regarding the cancellation...