China resumes student visa for Indians after 2 years

Beijing, August 22
China announced plans to issue visas to Indian students stranded at home for over two years due to Beijing’s strict Covid restrictions, besides various categories of travel permits including business visas.
“Warmest congrats to #Indian #students!...I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!” Ji Rong, Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China tweeted.
