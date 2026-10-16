China sanctions company owned by Taiwanese lawmaker’s father

Taipei [Taiwan], October 16 (ANI): China announced new punitive measures against a company owned by the father of Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen on October 14, extending Beijing’s campaign against the outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, announced sanctions against VWAY, a company owned by Shen’s father, Shen Tu-cheng. The measures prohibit the company from conducting transactions or cooperating with Chinese organisations, businesses and individuals, TET reported.

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Shen, a vocal advocate of Taiwanese sovereignty and political autonomy, has previously been sanctioned and doxxed by Beijing. He is also running for mayor of Taipei in next month’s local elections. In June 2025, Beijing imposed similar restrictions on Sicuens International Co. Ltd., another company headed by his father.

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Reacting to the latest announcement, Shen said he had already been sanctioned and placed on a wanted list by the CCP, adding that he was waiting to see what further measures Beijing could introduce.

“The things they could have done, it feels like they’ve already done quite a lot,” Shen said, expressing curiosity about “what new dish they can serve up today”, according to TET.

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Shen made the remarks to reporters on October 14 before appearing on the radio programme “Shao Kang’s War Room”. He was also questioned about a report published a day earlier by the pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper Wen Wei Po, which alleged that his father’s company had secretly profited from business dealings with Chinese firms despite Beijing’s sanctions.

Shen rejected the allegations as false, saying the claims were not new and had been repeatedly addressed. He said his family’s business dealings had been with Ecuador but alleged that the reporting had portrayed the family as conducting business in China.

He added that the allegations had been recycled from claims circulating since 2024 and said the public could judge the repeated reporting for itself, TET reported.

The latest sanctions announcement comes amid a separate investigation into the alleged surveillance of Shen and his family in Taiwan. According to TET, citing Taiwan’s national news agency CNA, prosecutors have described the case as part of a broader pattern of transnational repression targeting individuals critical of Beijing.

On October 7, Shen reported to Taipei police that someone had been monitoring his home. An investigation directed by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office subsequently found that four Taiwanese private investigators had allegedly been hired in 2024 by two Hong Kong residents, Kuk Kok Yin and Lam Hing, to conduct round-the-clock surveillance of Shen, his wife and their daughter.

According to prosecutors, the investigators allegedly received HK$99,950, approximately USD 12,700, for the assignment.

Prosecutors said the case reflected a broader pattern in which people in Taiwan expressing views critical of the CCP had faced physical attacks, economic pressure and surveillance of their personal and social activities. They described such actions as a form of transnational repression intended to target dissenting voices.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office charged the four Taiwanese investigators over alleged violations of Taiwan’s Personal Data Protection Act. Prosecutors also issued arrest warrants for the two Hong Kong residents accused of arranging the surveillance, TET reported. (ANI)

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