China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over support for Taiwan

Beijing [China], October 19 (ANI): China’s decision to impose sanctions on the foreign ministers of Paraguay and Belize over their support for Taiwan marks a shift in Beijing’s pressure campaign, with analysts warning that the move could increase the political risks for foreign officials pursuing independent diplomatic policies, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

The Chinese regime announced the measures on October 12 against Paraguay’s Communications Minister Gustavo Villate and Belize’s Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca. The sanctions include freezing their assets in China, prohibiting Chinese organisations and individuals from engaging with them, and barring them from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

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According to TET, the measures mark the first time Beijing has directly targeted sitting cabinet members from Taiwan’s formal diplomatic allies. Taiwan currently maintains official diplomatic relations with 12 countries, primarily in the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

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Hung Pu-chao, director of the Center for Global Strategy and Democratic Resilience at the University of Taipei, told TET that Beijing’s strategy represents an attempt to turn sovereign foreign policy decisions into personal legal and political risks for foreign officials.

He said the move forces diplomats and government representatives to consider whether their actions cross Beijing’s political red lines, even when implementing their own governments’ foreign policies.

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Hung noted that the sanctions would likely have limited direct economic consequences for the two ministers because of their limited connections with China. However, he said targeting individuals rather than entire countries allows Beijing to limit diplomatic fallout while potentially leaving room to persuade those countries to switch diplomatic recognition in the future.

Huang Kwei-bo, a professor in the Department of Diplomacy at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, told TET that the two ministers were likely singled out because their remarks went beyond the customary expressions of support for Taiwan.

According to Huang, Paraguay’s Villate invoked the Taiwanese people’s right to self-determination, while Belize’s Fonseca described Taiwan as a country embracing democracy, development and innovation. Huang said Beijing views such statements as encouragement for Taiwan independence and uses punitive measures to deter what it calls outside interference in cross-strait relations.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), is a self-governed democracy that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has never controlled. Beijing nevertheless claims the island as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.

The United States condemned Beijing’s sanctions on October 13. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the Trump administration opposed China’s use of coercion and aggression against countries in the Western Hemisphere for exercising their sovereign rights.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the measures, describing them as interference in other countries’ sovereignty and foreign policy. It said the sanctions exposed Beijing’s attempt to employ political threats and transnational repression.

Hung told TET that Beijing’s pressure campaign against Taiwan’s diplomatic partners traditionally relies on political engagement, economic incentives and diplomatic isolation. Targeting individual officials, he said, adds another instrument to that strategy.

He warned that China could expand its sanctions to include other ministers, lawmakers and officials supporting Taiwan or participating in key projects with Taipei, thereby increasing the political costs for governments seeking closer relations with the island.

Beijing could also use trade access, investment opportunities and infrastructure agreements to pressure countries that depend heavily on Chinese markets and foreign capital, Hung said.

However, he cautioned that excessive pressure could produce a backlash. According to his remarks cited by TET, one of the sanctioned ministers has pledged to pursue stronger cooperation with Taiwan, while the other has reaffirmed that existing relations will remain unchanged.

Hung suggested that Beijing could combine targeted sanctions with economic incentives in an effort to persuade individual countries to abandon diplomatic recognition of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Huang observed that governments and international organisations supportive of Taiwan may hesitate to respond publicly as strategic competition between the United States and China intensifies.

Hung argued that democracies nevertheless have opportunities to coordinate their response. He suggested that the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a network of more than 200 lawmakers from 40 countries, could encourage governments to challenge Beijing’s use of sanctions to influence other countries’ diplomatic decisions.

He also called on democracies that share Taiwan’s values to speak out against coercion, strengthen practical cooperation with Taipei and support Taiwan’s international participation.

According to TET, Hung warned that Beijing’s attempts to impose its political red lines on other countries could ultimately backfire by turning the right of governments to determine their own foreign policies into a wider international concern. (ANI)

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