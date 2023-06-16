China says its door to dialogue with US is 'always open'

Reuters

BEIJING, June 16

China's door to dialogue with the United States is always open, and communications between the two countries have never stopped, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China and the US must develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing in response to a question regarding US officials' low expectations on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to Beijing.

#China #United States of America USA