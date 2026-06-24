China says US-Iran MoU sends "positive signal"

Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): China's Foreign Ministry has welcomed the recent diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran, expressing optimism over the interim accord while reiterating Beijing's steadfast commitment to supporting the Islamic Republic in safeguarding its core national interests.

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Addressing a press briefing in the Chinese capital, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, noted that the newly signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the United States and Iran had delivered a "positive signal" to the international community.

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The spokesperson emphasised that the agreement should be jointly safeguarded and implemented by all involved parties to ensure long-term stability.

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Reaffirming Beijing's diplomatic posture in West Asia, Guo stated that China "always upholds a just position, supports all efforts conducive to peace, supports the Iranian side in defending sovereignty, security, and territory, and national dignity, and supports Iran in improving its relations with Gulf states and regional countries".

The statements from Beijing come in the wake of a major breakthrough on 14 June, when Iran and the US announced a 14-point framework designed to halt hostilities and resolve lingering disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

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Formally designated as the Islamabad Understanding, the memorandum officially took effect on 18 June following digital signatures from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

However, in a parallel development highlighting Iran's stance on its national sovereignty under this new framework, President Pezeshkian on Tuesday clarified that the country's missile programme remains completely outside the scope of the agreement.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad during an official visit to Pakistan, Pezeshkian firmly rejected any linkage between Iran's defence capabilities and the 14-point accord reached with Washington.

According to a video broadcast by the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the President asserted, "The discussion over our missiles does not exist in the MoU, and it never will."

Defending the strategic necessity of the weapons programme, Pezeshkian described it as a critical element of Tehran's deterrence strategy.

He maintained that if the country did not possess these defence missiles, Israel and the United States would have devastated Iran.

The Iranian President's remarks, made during high-level discussions with the Pakistani leadership regarding regional developments and bilateral ties, follow the conclusion of recent technical talks held in Switzerland to end regional hostilities.

This unyielding stance from Tehran aligns directly with the official text of the MoU released by the United States last week.

According to CNN, a senior US administration official read out the 14-point document, which focuses primarily on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, easing certain financial restrictions on Tehran, and outlining expectations for upcoming technical talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

Significantly, the published text contains no references to restrictions on Iran's missile infrastructure or its wider defence network.

The only weapons-related clause explicitly detailed in the document is Tehran's commitment not to "procure or develop nuclear weapons".

This omission reflects a notable shift in Washington's diplomatic posture.

While US President Donald Trump had previously cited curbing Iran's missile capabilities as a primary justification for military operations, his position evolved during active negotiations.

Speaking at the G7 summit in France last week, Trump softened his rhetoric, stating that "missiles aren't the problem". (ANI)

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