DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / China shuts down Tibetan academy after refusal to teach communist ideology

China shuts down Tibetan academy after refusal to teach communist ideology

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:13 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Chinese authorities have permanently shut down the Ganjong Sherig Academy (Gangjong Academy of Ancient and Modern Studies), a renowned Tibetan educational institution founded by the late Tulku Hungkar Dorje, after years of pressure over its refusal to introduce Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology into its curriculum.

Advertisement

The academy was officially closed after its remaining students completed their studies, as reported by Tibet Times.

Advertisement

According to Tibet Times, Chinese authorities had warned the institution nearly two years ago that it would face closure unless it incorporated CCP political education into its teaching.

Advertisement

Tulku Hungkar Dorje reportedly rejected the demand, maintaining the academy's focus on Tibetan language, culture, and traditional education.

Following his refusal, officials barred the school from admitting new students, ultimately leading to its closure once its final group of around 30 students graduated. Before his death, Tulku Hungkar Dorje described the academy as the embodiment of his lifelong commitment to preserving Tibetan identity.

Advertisement

He said the institution represented "the very bone and marrow of my love for my people", reflecting years of dedication, sacrifice, and service to Tibetan education. The closure has sparked widespread grief among current and former students.

Many have changed their WeChat profile backgrounds to photographs of the academy and Tulku Hungkar Dorje while sharing messages mourning the loss of an institution they say symbolised the preservation of Tibetan religion, language, and cultural heritage.

Founded on July 6, 2008, near Lung-ngon Monastery in Gade County, Golog, the academy offered courses in Tibetan language, English, painting, traditional Thangka art, and calligraphy. Since 2021, Chinese authorities have shut down several Tibetan schools across Golog, including the prominent Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbuling School in July 2024, as highlighted by Tibet Times.

Tulku Hungkar Dorje also established the Qinghai Gesar Philanthropic Foundation in 2004 and later founded the Hungkar Dorje Nationalities Vocational High School, along with nearly 14 primary and secondary schools that provided free education to thousands of Tibetan children, as reported by Tibet Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts