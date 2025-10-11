China slams US proposal to bar its airlines from Russian airspace, urges Washington to take "a hard look" at its own policy

Beijing [China], October 11 (ANI): China has criticised Washington's proposal to bar its airlines from flying through Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States, stating that such actions would harm "international travel and people-to-people exchanges."

Advertisement

Responding to the US move, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Barring Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on flights to and from the US would hinder travel and people-to-people exchanges."

Advertisement

The Ministry advised the Trump administration to "take a hard look at its own policy and its impact on American businesses", hinting towards the US's unprecedented tariffs on other countries.

Advertisement

"Rather than punishing other countries and passengers around the world, perhaps it's time the US took a hard look at its own policy and the impact on American businesses, " the ministry added.

According to Fox News Business, citing Reuters, the Trump administration on Thursday proposed restricting Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace, arguing that access to shorter routes gives them an "unfair" advantage over American carriers.

Advertisement

The US Transportation Department suggested this after many American airlines raised the issue, as US airlines have been forced to take longer and more costly routes around Russia, while Chinese carriers continue to use the shorter routes, enabling them to offer faster and cheaper flights on major routes.

As per Fox News Business, the US administration has given China two days to respond and indicated that a final order could take effect as early as November.

Russia, in response to Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has banned US and several European carriers from its airspace. Russian skies remain the shortest route between Asia, Europe, and North America, offering lower fuel consumption and operating costs.

The move comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing on several economic fronts. Earlier on Thursday, Beijing announced tighter export controls on rare earth materials, which are essential to US industries, a step seen as a countermeasure to Washington's trade restrictions.

Escalating the standoff further, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, effective November 1, 2025, in addition to existing duties. He also said export controls on all critical software would be implemented the same day.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position... the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software."

Trump claimed the decision followed what he described as an "extremely hostile letter" from Beijing announcing plans to impose large-scale export controls on nearly all products, calling it "a moral disgrace in dealing with other nations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)