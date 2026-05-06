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Home / World / "China stands by Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty": Iran FM Araghchi

"China stands by Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty": Iran FM Araghchi

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ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], May 6 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wherein both sides affirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty.

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Araghchi said Iran trusts China in playing a crucial role in promoting peace and stopping the war.

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In a post on X, Araghchi said, "I held constructive talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both sides reaffirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity. The Iranian side appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability. The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security."

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