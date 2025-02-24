China steps up incursions in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], February 24 (ANI): Taiwan detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft, 10 Chinese vessels, 2 official ships and two Chinese balloons around its territory on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

Of the five sorties, the MND said that three crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

Advertisement

5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/ETMa32J8NH — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 24, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) reported that it had detected 11 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese vessels, and two official ships operating near Taiwan.

All of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND stated, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/wKghbC2iVf — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 23, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, which flew over Taiwan towards the Western Pacific, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

The Taiwanese MND further said on Saturday that though their armed forces are ready to respond, this launch does not pose a threat.

In a post on X, it said, "At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond."

At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from #XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. #ROCArmedForces monitored the process and remain ready to respond. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 22, 2025

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Taiwan's MND detected eight sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven Chinese vessels, two official ships and three Chinese balloons in its territory.

8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. 3 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/3kqB1lPcve — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 22, 2025

Three sorties out of the eight crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)