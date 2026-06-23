"China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS Chair": Wang Yi on meeting Ajit Doval at BRICS NSA meeting

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in the national capital for the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, calling for greater cooperation between the two Asian neighbours and leading economies of the Global South.

Advertisement

According to a post on X by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, Wang Yi said that "as the two economies with the largest populations, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective."

Advertisement

Chinese FM Wang Yi met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi, India. Wang said that as the two economies with the largest populations, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation… pic.twitter.com/ZnIb3m0fEN — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) June 23, 2026

Emphasising the need to translate leaders' understandings into action, Wang said, "Both sides should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promote their respective development and revitalisation through cooperation, and accelerate the modernisation process of the Global South."

Advertisement

On the boundary issue, Wang stressed that differences should be managed carefully and not be allowed to overshadow broader ties. He said, "It is imperative to respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and place the China-India border issue in an appropriate position, so that it doesn't affect the overall situation of bilateral relations."

The Chinese Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of fostering positive public perceptions to support improved ties between the two countries. "The two sides should also actively guide all sectors of society to form a correct understanding, and lay a solid public opinion and social foundation for improving bilateral relations," he said.

Advertisement

Wang further expressed Beijing's support for New Delhi's role in the BRICS grouping, stating that "China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of the BRICS, and is willing to join hands with India in promoting the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism."

Earlier, on June 20, Feihong said that China will discuss its views on the current international and regional developments at the BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting.

In a post on X, he said, "During the 16th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security, the Chinese side will exchange views with other BRICS members on the current international security situation, major international and regional issues, and joint response to conventional and non-conventional security challenges, and prepare politically for the BRICS Summit to be held in September."

He added that China looked forward to enhancing communication and coordination with BRICS members to "enrich political and security cooperation and contribute to world peace and security."

His remarks come as India is hosting the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting from 22-23 June 2026.

The meeting is being chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

As per the MEA, during the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries are exchanging views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)