DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / China suspected of planning disinformation campaign to influence Taipei mayoral election

China suspected of planning disinformation campaign to influence Taipei mayoral election

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], October 13 (ANI): China is likely to step up information warfare to influence Taiwan's upcoming Taipei mayoral election, with Beijing potentially relying on deepfake videos, fake online accounts and targeted disinformation to manipulate public opinion, according to an official familiar with China's united front operations.

The official warned that Beijing could increasingly turn to digital tactics as conventional methods of political influence become more difficult, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Advertisement

According to The Taipei Times, the official said the limited number of Chinese immigrant spouses contesting the upcoming local elections and the absence of large nationwide campaigns had reduced concerns about direct mobilisation through these communities.

Advertisement

Instead, the growing threat lies in what authorities describe as cognitive warfare, which seeks to influence voters' perceptions and undermine confidence in democratic processes.

Twenty-five Chinese immigrant spouses have registered as candidates in next month's local elections. Four reportedly failed to provide evidence that they had relinquished their original household registration in China, while seven had submitted the required documentation less than a decade ago, making them ineligible to contest the elections.

Advertisement

Concerns over Beijing's alleged political influence operations have intensified following the conviction of Chinese immigrant Xu Chunying, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in August.

She was convicted of fraud, facilitating the illegal entry of Chinese nationals into Taiwan and acting under Beijing's direction to influence Taiwanese politics.

Xu previously served as secretary-general of the Cross-Strait Marriage and Family Service Alliance, which Taiwan's Interior Ministry dissolved in May, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

The official said Xu's conviction and the organisation's dissolution could make it more difficult for Beijing to use Chinese spouses as intermediaries in political interference efforts.

However, authorities remain concerned that China could shift towards sophisticated online operations designed to discredit selected candidates and manipulate voters during the election campaign, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts