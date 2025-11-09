China suspends export restrictions on gallium, germanium, antimony, superhard materials to US

Beijing [China], November 9 (ANI): China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday announced that it will temporarily suspend part of its export control measures on certain dual-use items to the United States, including key materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials, Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the suspension applies to the second clause of Announcement No 46 of 2024, which will remain paused from November 9, 2025, until November 27, 2026, Xinhua reported.

Advertisement

According to Xinhua, the original clause primarily forbade the export of these materials to the US and mandated more strict reviews for exports of graphite.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the first clause of the announcement, which bans the export of dual-use items for US military users or military end-uses, will remain in effect, as reported by the Global Times.

The ministry clarified that the temporary suspension only affects the licensing and review restrictions under the second clause.

Advertisement

According to the Global Times, a December 2024 announcement issued under China's Export Control Law warned that any organisation or individual transferring China-origin dual-use items to US entities in violation of the rules would face legal consequences.

Earlier this month, China and the US reached a significant trade and economic agreement following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Busan, South Korea.

According to the fact sheet issued by the White House on November 1, under the deal, China agreed to suspend export controls on rare earths and other critical materials, end retaliatory tariffs and non-tariff measures against US products imposed since March 4, and resume large-scale purchases of US soybeans, sorghum, and timber.

China, meanwhile, will allow the resumption of trade from Nexperia's facilities in China and terminate investigations targeting US companies in the semiconductor supply chain.

In return, the United States will reduce certain tariffs on Chinese imports related to fentanyl control by 10 per cent starting November 10 this year, extend Section 301 tariff exclusions until November 10 next year and suspend retaliatory actions linked to investigations into China's maritime and shipbuilding sectors for one year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)