 China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements for Chinese travellers : The Tribune India

China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements for Chinese travellers

China's announcement appears to be grounded on its stiff demand for reciprocity in foreign relations

China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements for Chinese travellers

Passengers push their luggage through the international arrivals hall at Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday. Reuters



AP

Beijing, January 10

China suspended issuing visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for Covid-19 testing requirements imposed by South Korea on Chinese travellers.

Japan’s Kyodo News service said the ban would also affect Japanese travellers.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said it was aware of the report and was holding unofficial discussions with Chinese authorities about possible measures being considered by Beijing.

It would be “regrettable” if restrictions are imposed, the official said, speaking on customary condition of anonymity.

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban will continue until South Korea lifts its “discriminatory measures on entrance by China” to the country.

No other details were given, although China has threatened to retaliate against countries that require travellers from China to show a negative test result for Covid-19 taken within the previous 48 hours.

The regulation appeared to apply to new applicants and said nothing about South Koreans currently holding visas in Beijing and other Chinese cities where companies such as Hyundai and Samsung have a large presence.

In a phone call with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang “expressed concern" about the measures taken by South Korea and said he “hopes that the South Korean side will uphold an objective and scientific attitude.” China's announcement appeared to be grounded on its stiff demand for reciprocity in foreign relations.

Around a dozen countries have followed the US in requiring negative tests for travellers coming from China, which has lifted most of its “zero-Covid” restrictions for the first time in three years but also has been experiencing a major outbreak since last month.

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin defended China's anti-pandemic measures, adding that “regrettably, a handful of countries, in disregard of science and facts and the reality at home, have insisted on taking discriminatory entry restriction measures targeting China. China firmly rejected this and took reciprocal measures." Wang did not respond directly to questions about the suspension of visa issuance to South Koreans and Japanese, saying only that he had “made it very clear." The World Health Organisation and several nations have accused China of withholding data on its outbreak.

The testing requirements are aimed at identifying potential virus variants carried by travellers.

China's ambassador to Australia said the response of those nations to China's Covid-19 outbreak hadn't been proportionate or constructive.

Xiao Qian told reporters in Canberra that China had shifted its strategy late last year from preventing infections to preventing severe cases.

He said countries should use a science-based response.

“Entry restrictions, if they're targeted at China, they're unnecessary,” the ambassador told reporters.

“If you look at some other countries in the world and their policies toward China, I mean, their responsible measures toward China (are) not constructive. It's not based on science. It's not proportionate,” he said.

The online notice at the embassy in Seoul did not say why China singled out South Korea for retaliation, although president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's deeply nationalistic government has long resented Seoul's alliance with the US.

The once-cordial ties between South Korea and its biggest trading partner soured after China targeted businesses, sports teams and even K-pop groups to protest deployment of an advanced US anti-missile system in South Korea.

China fought on the side of North Korea in the 1950-1953 war and has remained a staunch supporter of Pyongyang amid its missile launches and nuclear tests, and has opposed further sanctions against Kim Jong Un's hardline communist regime.

China abruptly reversed its strict pandemic containment requirements last month in response to what it says was the changing nature of the outbreak. That came after three years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing that prompted protests on the street in Beijing and other major cities not seen in three decades.

The most optimistic forecasts say China's business and consumer activity might revive as early as the first quarter of this year.

But before that happens, entrepreneurs and families face a painful squeeze from a surge in virus cases that has left employers without enough healthy workers and kept wary customers away from shopping malls, restaurants, hair salons and gyms.

The abrupt decision by Xi's government to end controls that shut down factories and kept millions of people at home will move up the timeline for economic recovery, but might disrupt activity this year as businesses scramble to adapt, forecasters say.

China is now facing a surge in cases and hospitalisations in major cities and is bracing for a further spread into less developed areas with the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush, set to get underway in coming days.

While international flights are still reduced, authorities say they expect domestic rail and air journeys will double over the same period last year, bringing overall numbers close to those of the 2019 holiday period before the pandemic hit.

#China #Japan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Parliament’s sovereignty can’t be allowed to be compromised by judiciary: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lok Sabha Speaker also advises judiciary to ‘remain within c...

CM’s threat works, PCS officers end stir

Punjab CM's threat works, PCS officers end stir

Panel to look into ‘false’ Vigilance cases against colleague...

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers