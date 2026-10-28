China targets over 200 monks’ homes in Tibet demolition drive

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Chinese authorities have reportedly launched a demolition campaign targeting more than 200 residential homes belonging to monks at the historic Dza Sershul Monastery in eastern Tibet, raising concerns over religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan cultural identity, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA), as cited by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, the alleged demolition drive at the monastery in Sershul County, Karze region, is believed to have begun on October 25 or 26, 2026. However, the precise timeline and extent of the operation remain unverified. Authorities have also convened public meetings in the area while restricting internet access and the flow of information, making independent verification difficult.

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The reported action follows earlier demolitions at major Tibetan Buddhist institutions, including Larung Gar, where large-scale demolitions began in July 2016, and Yachen Gar, which faced demolition campaigns in August 2017 and July 2019.

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The CTA has also highlighted the reported closure of Tibetan educational institutions, including Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbu Lobling School in July 2024, Ragya Jigme Gyaltsen Grassland Girls’ School in August 2026 and Golog Tadrak Orphan School in September 2026.

These institutions provided Tibetan-language education, traditional cultural instruction and vocational training, particularly for children from nomadic families.

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Concerns over religious education date back several years. In 2018, Chinese authorities reportedly expelled more than 200 underage novice monks from Dza Sershul Monastery and directed them to attend government-run schools.

According to the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, monasteries faced pressure to comply, with possible penalties including closure and detention of religious leaders.

The CTA has further documented allegations of political pressure on Tibetan communities, including demands to remove images of the Dalai Lama and demonstrate loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

In November 2019, four monks from Dza Wonpo Ganden Shedup Monastery were reportedly detained after distributing leaflets opposing party propaganda. (ANI)

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