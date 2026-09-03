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Home / World / China tightens border rules as Taiwan warns travellers of rising risks

China tightens border rules as Taiwan warns travellers of rising risks

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], September 3 (ANI): Taiwan’s Tourism Administration has instructed travel agencies to take additional measures to protect and register groups travelling to China, amid Beijing’s plan to introduce new rules governing the movement of people across its borders, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China is scheduled to enforce its new border regulations on September 15. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has warned that the changes could increase the personal safety risks faced by Taiwanese citizens visiting China. The council has advised travellers considered particularly vulnerable to carefully reconsider whether their trips are necessary. It has also encouraged Taiwanese visitors to register their travel plans through the government’s “Registration System for Taiwanese Traveling to China, Hong Kong and Macao.”

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Officials say registration would allow the government to assist more quickly if an emergency occurs. The Tourism Administration recently sent instructions to travel agencies requiring them to complete a checklist for every group before departure. The requirement applies to study tours, exchange programs and self-organised group trips to China, and took effect yesterday.

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Under the new instructions, agencies must clearly brief travellers about potential risks associated with visiting China and help them complete the government’s travel registration process. They must also cooperate with authorities by supplying statistical information related to travel services involving China, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

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Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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