China tightens curbs on Catholic religious activities in Shanghai, Beijing

Beijing [China], August 21 (ANI): Catholics in Shanghai have reported that the Chinese regime has intensified restrictions on religious activities over the past year, with measures affecting the sale of Bibles and other religious literature, pilgrimages, online prayer broadcasts and Catholic funeral rites, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

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As cited by TET, a Shanghai Catholic documented a series of measures that have further restricted Catholic activities in the city over the past year. The latest reported measure was introduced on August 18, when funeral homes across Shanghai were reportedly prohibited from conducting Catholic funeral rites starting this month. The documentation was posted on X on August 19 by a prominent overseas Chinese dissident.

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The latest restriction follows a series of measures that Catholics say have increasingly constrained their ability to practise their faith, as highlighted by the TET report.

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According to TET, the religious goods store at Shanghai's St. Ignatius Cathedral, one of the city's most prominent Catholic churches, has stopped selling Bibles, prayer books and theology-related materials.

Several Catholics spoke to The Epoch Times on condition of anonymity, citing concerns over possible reprisals.

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A Shanghai Catholic identified by the surname Zhang told TET that theology books had started disappearing from the store last year.

Zhang recalled that staff at the store had advised fellow believers to purchase any materials they needed before they were removed. According to Zhang, the staff had said that if there was anything believers wanted to buy, they should do so quickly because the items would eventually disappear. Zhang said that shortly afterwards, theology books and other religious materials were no longer available.

The restrictions reportedly extend beyond the availability of religious literature and materials.

As cited by TET, St. Ignatius Cathedral has also stopped allowing visitors to enter the premises for sightseeing this year, according to a church attendee identified by the surname Zhu. She said the cathedral's main entrance had been closed and that worshippers were required to use another entrance.

Zhu told TET that people other than fellow believers were no longer permitted to enter through the cathedral.

Similar developments have reportedly been observed in Beijing. According to TET, a local Catholic identified by the surname Wang said that some Catholic churches in the Chinese capital had also stopped selling Bibles.

The accounts from Catholics in Shanghai and Beijing, as highlighted by The Epoch Times, indicate that restrictions on Catholic religious practice are extending beyond the sale of religious materials and access to churches. The reported measures also affect organised religious travel, online spiritual activities and religious rites associated with funerals and death. (ANI)

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