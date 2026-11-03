China tightens Halloween security in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou as youth use costumes to mock social and economic issues

Beijing [China], November 3 (ANI): Chinese authorities heightened security across Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou on October 31 as large crowds of young people gathered for Halloween celebrations, with some using costumes and satirical messages to express frustration over China's economic difficulties, unemployment and government policies, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

Citing accounts from residents and journalists, TET reported that police were heavily deployed around popular gathering locations, while several entertainment venues imposed restrictions on Halloween-themed costumes, masks, makeup and accessories.

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Halloween has become a sensitive occasion in China since 2023, when young people in Shanghai began using elaborate costumes and street gatherings to express dissatisfaction over issues including unemployment, pandemic restrictions and government policies.

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In Shanghai, popular gathering areas such as Changle Road, Yuyuan Road and South Shaanxi Road attracted large crowds on October 31. However, Chinese social media users widely reported an increased police presence around these locations.

According to TET, Fuxing Park had issued a notice stating that some nighttime attractions would remain temporarily closed from October 30 to November 3 for lighting equipment maintenance. The report also cited the presence of metal crowd-control barriers, police vehicles and officers along nearby streets.

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A Shanghai resident, who spoke to The Epoch Times on condition of anonymity due to concerns over possible reprisals, said police patrols had increased in several areas of the city.

"Some sections of Shanghai have restrictions. Halloween was still quite lively in Shanghai this year," the woman told TET.

Meanwhile, two Beijing nightclubs had announced restrictions on Halloween-themed clothing. On October 30, nightclub PILLBOX informed customers that themed costumes, cosplay outfits, related makeup, masks and head coverings would be prohibited during the week, citing "on-site safety and comprehensive technical reasons."

Another nightclub, DADA, also reminded customers not to attend wearing Halloween-related costumes over the weekend.

In Hangzhou, videos circulating online appeared to show police taking away an individual dressed as Ultraman Tiga, a Japanese superhero character, prompting criticism on Chinese social media.

A Hangzhou-based individual told The Epoch Times that a local shopping complex and surrounding streets were overwhelmed by crowds, with large numbers of police officers and special police personnel deployed in the area. (ANI)

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