China tightens Tibetan language curbs, removes Tibetan signboard

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Chinese authorities have intensified restrictions on the public use of the Tibetan language after removing a Tibetan-language signboard in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, as reported by Tibet Times.

According to Tibet Times, the authorities are reportedly ordering the company to replace it with signage displaying only Chinese characters. The development has raised fresh concerns over what critics describe as increasing pressure on Tibetan cultural and linguistic expression in areas under Chinese rule.

Advertisement

Speaking about the incident, Charingma’s general manager, Tenzin, said the company’s signboard contained accurate Tibetan wording and had not violated any linguistic or translation standards. He said authorities nevertheless removed it because Tibetan writing was not permitted on the company’s signage.

Advertisement

Tenzin explained that the company had used Tibetan because its clientele is overwhelmingly Tibetan. While younger customers can read Chinese, he said many older Tibetans cannot. A Tibetan signboard therefore helps customers identify the company from a distance and locate it more easily.

He said the company initially questioned why Tibetan could not be used when signs featuring foreign languages were permitted. However, he later concluded that local officials were acting on instructions from higher authorities.

Advertisement

Despite the difficulties, the company plans to explore whether the Tibetan signage can be restored, although Tenzin acknowledged that doing so may prove difficult.

The incident comes amid broader efforts by Chinese authorities to promote the so-called “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress” across Tibetan areas. During events held across Tibet in late September, official programmes concerning culture, politics, arts and the economy were reportedly conducted exclusively in Chinese, as highlighted by Tibet Times.

A similar controversy emerged in July when the 44th Yushu Horse Racing Festival in Nangchen County was inaugurated without Tibetan-language signage. The absence of Tibetan characters from the event triggered criticism among Tibetans online, as reported by Tibet Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)