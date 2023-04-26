China to conduct live firing drills in East China Sea on April 26

Beijing, April 26
China will conduct live firing drills in some areas in the East China Sea from 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) to 6:30 p.m. on April 26, the Maritime Safety Administration of China said in a statement late on Tuesday. No vessels are allowed to enter the designated area, it said. Reuters
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
Top school in Delhi receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found yet
As the news of the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parent...