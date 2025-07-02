China ups military incursions around Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 53 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory as of Wednesday, 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "53 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 out of 53 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

53 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 out of 53 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/HV8yTVCezg — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the ministry stated that the Han Kuang exercises are scheduled to be held from July 9 to 18.

