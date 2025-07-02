DT
Home / World / China ups military incursions around Taiwan

China ups military incursions around Taiwan

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 53 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory as of Wednesday, 6 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "53 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 out of 53 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, the ministry stated that the Han Kuang exercises are scheduled to be held from July 9 to 18.

