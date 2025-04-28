China urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint, solve differences through dialogue

Beijing [China], April 28 (ANI): The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China supports carrying out "fair and just investigations into the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as soon as possible" and expressed hope that Pakistan and India will exercise restraint, work in the same direction, handle relevant differences properly through dialogue and consultation, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region.

While addressing a regular press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China welcomes all measures that will help cool down the current situation.

When asked about China's stance on Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks that Russia and China may participate in the international investigation of the terrorist attack in Kashmir, Guo responded, "China welcomes all measures that will help cool down the current situation and supports carrying out fair and just investigations at an early date. As the neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes that India and Pakistan will exercise restraint, work in the same direction, handle relevant differences properly through dialogue and consultation, and jointly uphold peace and stability in the region."

He called India and Pakistan "important countries" in South Asia and stressed that their "harmonious coexistence is vital to the region's peace, stability and development."

When asked about the possibility of a fair probe considering allegations of state-sponsored terrorism across the border into Jammu and Kashmir, he responded, "I answered the relevant question. Let me reiterate that both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia. Their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region. As the neighbour of the two countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint, solve differences through dialogue and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable."

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The central government also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

