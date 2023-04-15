China vows not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war

Beijing, April 14

China won't sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said on Friday, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia. China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while backing Russia politically, rhetorically and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of its neighbour. Qin Gang is the highest-level Chinese official to make such an explicit statement about arms sales to Russia. He added that China would also regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use.

“Regarding the export of military items, China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude,” Qin said at a news conference alongside visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. The minister also reiterated China's willingness to help find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Qin also blamed Taiwan's government for heightened regional tensions after Beijing held large-scale military drills in an attempt to intimidate the island it claims as its own territory.

In her remarks, Baerbock also referred to China's role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, saying it bore a special responsibility for helping end the conflict.

“But I have to wonder why the Chinese positioning so far does not include a call for the aggressor, Russia, to stop the war,” she said, adding, “We all know that President (Vladimir) Putin would have the opportunity to do so at any time, and the people in Ukraine would like nothing more than to finally be able to live in peace again.”

Meanwhile, Chinese Defence Minister Gen Li Shangfu is set to visit Russia next week for meetings with counterpart Sergei Shoigu and other military officials, China's Defence Ministry said. Li's visit underscores China's strengthening engagement with Russia, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to reshape the world order to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies. — Agencies

Defence minister to meet Russian counterpart