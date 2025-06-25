DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / China wants control, not unity: Taiwan's President calls for nationwide resistance to CCP's aggression

China wants control, not unity: Taiwan's President calls for nationwide resistance to CCP's aggression

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:15 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], June 25 (ANI): President William Lai has discussed how pro-Taiwan and pro-China groups can agree to maintain solidarity on the issue of protecting Taiwan and resisting the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Advertisement

The speech, delivered last night at the Hakka Youth Association in Taoyuan, was the second of 10 planned across Taiwan, as reported by Taipei Times.

Lai referenced the slogan of Taiwanese democracy trailblazer Chiang Wei-shui, emphasising that unity yields strength, urging political parties to seek consensus despite their differences for the betterment of the country.

Advertisement

He stated that all political parties should collaborate to uphold democracy, protect Taiwan, and oppose the CCP, regardless of how they frame their national identity.

Lai highlighted historical events such as the 1949 Battle of Guningtou and the 1958 823 Artillery Battle to illustrate that ethnicity and origins were irrelevant in the face of threats to the nation, while also emphasising that China's ambitions toward Taiwan are rooted in expansionism rather than the beliefs or positions of individuals or parties.

Advertisement

He cited the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) "Resolution on Taiwan's Future" from 1999, the 2004 "Resolution on Ethnic Diversity and National Unity," and the 2019 Development of National Languages Act to directly express that "the recognition of Taiwan and the ROC (Republic of China) should be mutually acceptable."

Lai reiterated that it is a personal choice for individuals to identify with either the ROC or Taiwan, and affirmed that all Taiwanese support democratic values while opposing authoritarianism and communism.

He also mentioned the "four commitments" articulated by former president Tsai Ing-wen, which encompass Taiwan's dedication to a democratic constitutional framework, independence from Chinese subjugation, safeguarding national sovereignty, and affirming that only Taiwanese people have the right to determine their future.

Lai brought up the "four commitments" to emphasise that political parties should be accountable to the populace and fulfil their obligation to maintain unity and defend Taiwan, as reported by Taipei Times.

As per Taipei Post, the president's first address centred on a "nation" that shapes "Taiwanese subjectivity" and establishes a justifiable cause for defence, while the subsequent conversation focused on urging national unity to collectively safeguard a democratic Taiwan.

This address served as a gesture of goodwill, building on Lai's earlier invitation to opposition party leaders to join in national security briefings, with the hope that opposition groups would be open to collaborating with the government to face Chinese threats, Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts