DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China welcomes Thailand-Cambodia truce ahead of trilateral talks

China welcomes Thailand-Cambodia truce ahead of trilateral talks

Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday ended weeks of fierce border clashes that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million

article_Author
Reuters
Beijing, Updated At : 07:41 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Displaced people gather inside a temporary shelter amid clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along a disputed border area, in Buriram province, Thailand, on December 16. Reuters
Advertisement

China on Sunday congratulated Cambodia on reaching a ceasefire with Thailand after weeks of deadly border fighting, as officials from the three countries prepared to open a two-day meeting in southwestern China.

Advertisement

Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday ended weeks of fierce border clashes that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million by agreeing their second ceasefire in recent months.

Advertisement

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, called the ceasefire "an important step towards restoring peace" and said it was "in line with the shared expectations of countries in the region." Cambodia's top diplomat, Prak Sokhonn, and his Thai counterpart, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, are both expected to meet Wang in the Chinese province of Yunnan on Sunday and Monday to discuss the border situation.

Advertisement

Cambodia and Thailand should "promote a complete and lasting ceasefire, resume normal exchanges and rebuild mutual trust" Wang said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The two countries' diplomats and military officials should use the meeting in Yunnan as an opportunity to "communicate in a flexible manner and enhance understanding," Wang added.

Advertisement

China is willing to provide humanitarian aid to Cambodia for the settlement of those displaced in the border regions, he said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts