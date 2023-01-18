China's 1st population dip in 6 decades

PTI

Beijing, January 17

China’s demographic crisis deepened in 2022 as its population declined for the first time since 1961 due to a plunging birth rate, the country’s statistics office said on Tuesday, amid a forecast that India is poised to overtake the Communist giant as the world’s most populous country.

Falling numbers 1.4118 bn China's population in 2022 850,000 decline from 2021 9.56 mn newborns last year, 10.62 mn in 2021 6.77 births per 1,000 in 2022, 7.52 in 2021 7.37 deaths per 1,000 last year 722.06 mn males 689.69 mn females India is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, more than China’s 1.317 billion by the middle of this century.China’s population in 2022 — 1.4118 billion — fell by 850,000 from 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. The NBS announcement comes at a time when China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest in five decades, registering a paltry three per cent increase in 2022.

According to a recent report by the World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

According to the report, India is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, more than China’s 1.317 billion by the middle of this century.

“China and India are countries with a big population and the two countries should take advantage of their population dividend to develop each other’s respective national development and make greater contributions to the international community,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

According to the NBS, China registered about 9.56 million new-borns last year, down from 10.62 million in 2021. China’s birth rate stood at 6.77 births per 1,000 people in 2022, down from 7.52 in 2021, it said.

The death rate nationwide stood at 7.37 per 1,000 people last year, putting the natural growth rate at negative 0.6 per 1,000 people. The last time China reported a population decline was in 1961.

China’s concern is not simply a declining population, which was accentuated by the decades-old ‘one child policy’, scrapped in 2016, but also a rapidly ageing population. As per the revised policy, Chinese people can now have up to three children. China conducts a nationwide population census every decade, with the latest being done in 2020.

China’s total population size peaked in 2022.