Taipei [Taiwan], June 15 (ANI): The Republic of China Army (Taiwanese Army) is preparing to deploy its newly acquired American-origin M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs) in upcoming live-fire exercises amid increasing military pressure from China across the Taiwan Strait, reported The Eurasian Times.

The live-fire drills, conducted by Taiwan's Armour Training Command in Hsinchu County, will mark the first time these advanced tanks participate in training exercises on Taiwanese soil. These M1A2 Abrams tanks are part of a 108-unit order from the United States, with the first batch of 38 tanks already delivered in late 2024 and more expected in the coming months.

Designed specifically for Taiwan, the M1A2T variant boasts advanced firepower with its 120mm main gun, improved targeting systems, and enhanced survivability features, including composite armour tailored to counter modern anti-tank threats. The tanks also incorporate a customised Taiwanese battle management system (BMS), thermal management technology to reduce heat signatures, and superior speed and mobility compared to Taiwan's older tank fleet, such as the M60A3 and CM-11 models.

Despite its capabilities, some experts have questioned the suitability of the heavy Abrams tanks on Taiwan's mountainous and urban terrain. Critics argue the tanks' weight may hinder mobility, and they could be vulnerable to drones and attack helicopters. However, Taiwanese defence analysts emphasise their crucial role in countering amphibious landing attempts by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), especially at Taiwan's key beachheads.

Meanwhile, the US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo has warned that China's ongoing military drills around Taiwan are not mere exercises but "dress rehearsals for forced unification," underscoring the looming threat of invasion. Satellite images also show China developing massive amphibious barges capable of constructing floating bridges for rapid troop deployment.

Taiwan's deployment of the M1A2T Abrams highlights its continued efforts to modernise defences and deter potential aggression amid rising cross-strait tensions, as noted by The Eurasian Times. (ANI)

