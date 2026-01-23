Taipei [Taiwan], January 23 (ANI): Democratic nations should move swiftly to prohibit Chinese-linked artificial intelligence platforms and collectively develop binding global norms to regulate AI, warning that Beijing-backed technologies pose serious threats to data security, democratic governance and human rights, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the report, released by the Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology Research Institute, argues that Taiwan and its democratic partners must ban Chinese-funded AI models and implement a strict review mechanism to ensure that AI services do not transmit user data to China.

Speaking at the report's launch in Taipei, researchers said policy alignment among democracies is essential to counter what they described as China's expanding global data reach. Huang Kai-shen, director of the institute's Democratic Governance Research Program, said China's AI strategy prioritises information control, the export of its governance model and large-scale commercialisation. He explained that Beijing initially tested AI tools within domestic markets before accelerating overseas expansion last year, a move that has heightened security concerns for foreign users.

Huang warned that the Chinese government's deep and systematic involvement in private technology firms makes the use of Chinese-developed AI software an unavoidable national security risk for other countries. Program deputy director Lai You-hao added that China's aggressive push into global AI markets appears closely linked to efforts to harvest foreign data.

Lai noted that Chinese AI systems operate without independent judicial oversight or robust legal safeguards to protect users from potential misuse. He explained that advanced AI can infer highly sensitive personal information from limited user input such as deducing pregnancy from seemingly harmless online searches raising serious privacy concerns.

He further said that foreign data can ultimately end up in China through multiple channels, including storage on Chinese servers, internal corporate data-sharing practices and state-mandated access requests. These risks, he argued, are systemic rather than hypothetical. Human rights advocates also voiced alarm. Liu I-chen of the London-based rights group Article 19 warned that the use of Chinese-developed AI could undermine freedom of expression and other fundamental rights, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Taiwanese officials said steps are already being taken. Chou Chih-ho of the Ministry of Digital Affairs' Cyber Security Administration said Taipei has steadily strengthened information security since 2001, including banning government agencies from using Chinese software, services and hardware. However, Tamkang University professor Tu Yu-yin stated that technology alone cannot solve the problem, urging greater public awareness and the creation of an independent authority focused on personal data protection, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

