DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / China's assassination plot in Prague exposes CCP's global terror network

China's assassination plot in Prague exposes CCP's global terror network

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], July 3 (ANI): National security experts are warning that China may repeat its apparent attempt to target Taiwanese political figures abroad, following revelations of a planned harassing incident during former vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim's March 2024 visit to Prague, the Taipei Times reported.

Advertisement

Czech Military Intelligence confirmed that Chinese agents surveilled Hsiao and devised a plan to orchestrate a car collision with her motorcade.

The plot, which never progressed beyond the planning stage, involved a Chinese diplomat tailing Hsiao's vehicle and even planning a "demonstrative incident," the agency told Taipei Times. A diplomat allegedly ran a red light, maintaining close surveillance of the Taiwanese delegation.

Advertisement

A National Security Bureau official, requesting anonymity, stated that whether the order came from Beijing or local embassy officials, the scheme revealed China's "cross-border repression" tactics, actions that undermine international norms and diplomatic immunity.

The official cited prior CCP operations aimed at Hong Kong activists like singer Denise Ho and analyst Lee Cheng-hao, asserting that Beijing is not hesitant to deploy proxies to intimidate critics abroad.

Advertisement

Professor Wang Zhin-sheng of Central Police University described the incident as a "stress test" of Czech authorities, designed to deter future visits by Taiwanese leaders.

He warned, "China's intelligence agencies are not hesitant to test countries, to gauge the tolerance of the host country." He also cautioned that future threats may target high-profile figures, such as former President Tsai Ing-wen.

The public unveiling of a potential attack on Hsiao prompted strong international backlash. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned China's tactic as a serious breach of diplomatic conventions and demanded an official apology.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee described it as "criminality on display" and urged broader global condemnation.

Taipei Times stressed that the scheme not only endangered Hsiao's life but also signalled an escalation in China's extraterritorial coercion, a tactic that democratic nations must respond to decisively.

With rising threats of this nature, experts affirm that states must take a "zero tolerance" stance to protect Taiwanese and other democracy advocates abroad. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts