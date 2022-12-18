 China’s cities battle first wave of Covid surge as wider spread looms : The Tribune India

China’s cities battle first wave of Covid surge as wider spread looms

As part of the easing of the zero-Covid curbs, mass testing for the virus has ended

China’s cities battle first wave of Covid surge as wider spread looms

Residents queue to receive an inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine in Beijing, China on Saturday. Reuters



Reuters

Beijing, December 18

Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in Covid-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south.

China is currently in the first of an expected three waves of Covid cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. Cases could multiply across the country if people follow typical travel patterns of returning to their home areas in a mass transit movement for the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

China is also yet to officially report any Covid deaths since December 7, when the country abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-Covid tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests against the protocol. The strategy had been championed by President Xi Jinping.

As part of the easing of the zero-Covid curbs, mass testing for the virus has ended, casting doubt on whether officially reported case numbers can capture the full scale of the outbreak. China reported some 2,097 new symptomatic Covid infections on December 17.

In Beijing, the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has already hit services from catering to parcel deliveries. Funeral homes and crematoriums across the city of 22 million are also struggling to keep up with demand.

Social media posts also showed empty subways in the city of Xian in China's northwest, while internet users complained of delays to deliveries.

In Chengdu, streets were deserted but food delivery times were improving, said a resident surnamed Zhang, after services began to adapt to the recent surge in cases.

Getting hold of antigen test kits was still difficult however, she said. Her recent order had been redirected to hospitals, she said, citing the provider.

‘1 Peak, 3 Waves, 3 Months’

In Shanghai, authorities said schools should move most classes online from Monday, and in nearby Hangzhou most school grades were encouraged to finish the winter semester early.

In Guangzhou, those already doing online class as well as pre-schoolers should not prepare for a return to school, said the education bureau.

Speaking at a conference in Beijing on Saturday, chief epidemiologist Wu of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the current outbreak would peak this winter and run in three waves for about three months, according to a state media report of his speech.

The first wave would run from mid-December through mid-January, largely in cities, before a second wave would start from late January to mid-February next year, triggered by the movement of people ahead of the week-long New Year holiday.

China will celebrate Lunar New Year starting on January 21. The holiday normally sees hundreds of millions of people travelling home to spend time with family.

A third wave of cases would run from late February to mid-March as people returned to work after the holiday, Wu said.

A US-based research institute said this week that the country could see an explosion of cases and over a million people in China could die of Covid in 2023.

Wu said severe cases in China had declined over the last years, and that vaccination that has already taken place offered a certain degree of protection. He said those in the community that are vulnerable should be protected, while recommending booster vaccines for the general public.

Almost 87% of over 60s have been fully vaccinated, but only 66.4% of people over the age of 80 have completed a full course of vaccination, said official news agency Xinhua.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

2
Brand Connect

[#Be Informed] Let's Keto Gummies South Africa Australia DARK TRUTH You Must See This

3
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

4
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

5
Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, home to Malana cream, ‘chitta’ is the new favourite

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's last ride 'Thar' reaches home seven months after his murder

7
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

8
Science Technology

Seismic waves from marsquake detected, revealed possible past meteoroid impact

9
Sports

Ramiz Raja could be removed as PCB chief after Pakistan’s back-to-back Test defeats against visiting England: Sources

10
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Messidona or Mbappele?

Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final

History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body’s protest march

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

CNG prices hiked by 95p

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day