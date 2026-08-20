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Home / World / China's crackdown on Tibet intensifies as troops tighten grip on Larung Gar, monastic quarters demolished

China's crackdown on Tibet intensifies as troops tighten grip on Larung Gar, monastic quarters demolished

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): China has intensified security restrictions at Larung Gar in Serta, with large numbers of troops deployed inside the religious encampment as authorities continue demolishing residential quarters used by monks, nuns and lay practitioners, Tibet Times reported.

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According to Tibet Times, access to Larung Gar has been sharply restricted since the demolition drive began, with a checkpoint on the main access road allowing only a limited number of local residents and tourists to enter under strict supervision. Visitors are reportedly required to use public transport arranged through the checkpoint and are prevented from moving freely around the encampment.

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A source cited by Tibet Times said tourists and pilgrims travelling from within Tibet and other parts of China are now being barred from entering the settlement. Those permitted to enter are confined to designated areas, while troops and security personnel monitor the movements of visitors, residents, and monastics.

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The report further said drone photography and filming, previously permitted for those holding authorisation, have been prohibited since the demolitions began last month. Military personnel and plainclothes officers have allegedly been deployed for both overt and covert surveillance, with monks, nuns, residents, and visitors facing increased scrutiny.

According to Tibet Times, the demolition of residential quarters began on July 13 and has continued despite earlier appeals by the monastic administration. Chinese authorities had previously cited overcrowding and safety concerns while seeking to demolish structures around the Gyutrul Lhakhang area. Following appeals, the temple and surrounding religious sites were reportedly spared, while residential quarters among the monastic dwellings became the focus of the demolition drive.

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Monks and nuns whose residences have been destroyed have reportedly been barred from remaining at Larung Gar and sent back to their home regions or monasteries.

The report also alleged that on August 11, a monk who raised a photograph of the 10th Panchen Lama during the demolition was detained by police. His whereabouts remain unknown, Tibet Times said.

Tibet Times reported that the latest measures are part of a broader pattern of Chinese restrictions at Larung Gar. Authorities carried out major demolition drives in 2001, 2016, and 2019, citing overcrowding and documentation issues, while repeatedly limiting the number of monks and nuns allowed to reside at the site.

The latest demolition and heightened security measures have further restricted access to one of Tibet's most prominent Buddhist centres, according to the report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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