DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China's cyber warfare deepens: ASIO exposes China's secret drive to sabotage Australia's critical infrastructure

China's cyber warfare deepens: ASIO exposes China's secret drive to sabotage Australia's critical infrastructure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Canberra [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Australia's intelligence leadership has issued a dire warning over China's expanding cyber operations, alleging that Chinese state-backed hackers are moving beyond surveillance into potential acts of sabotage, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Advertisement

According to The Epoch Times, Mike Burgess, Director-General of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), disclosed that China's government-linked cyber groups identified as Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon were behind a wave of cyberattacks on Australia's most vital sectors, including telecommunications, energy, water, and transport systems.

Advertisement

Addressing the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's cybersecurity forum in Melbourne, Burgess said the hackers worked under the command of China's intelligence agencies and military.

Advertisement

Burgess revealed that Volt Typhoon had already infiltrated US military infrastructure in Guam, gaining the capability to "turn off telecommunications and other critical infrastructure." Similar reconnaissance and penetration attempts have been detected in Australia, he said, as hackers sought long-term, stealthy access to networks that could be activated at any time.

"When they penetrate your systems, they map them aggressively," he stated, describing the campaigns as "highly sophisticated" operations intended to maintain control for potential sabotage.

Advertisement

Espionage and foreign interference inflicted an estimated loss of $12.5 billion on Australia's economy in 2023-24. Burgess cited a joint ASIO-Australian Institute of Criminology report that projected cyber-enabled sabotage could cost up to $6 billion for a week-long disruption, figures he called "extremely conservative."

He warned that such access could be weaponised to cripple companies, disrupt elections, or paralyse key industries during crises, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

Burgess accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of attempting to pressure ASIO into softening its public statements, declaring, "Complaining about ASIO doing its job will not stop my resolve."

His remarks follow rising friction between Australia and Canada, including a Chinese jet's hostile action against an Australian aircraft over the South China Sea.

Burgess concluded by urging Australian businesses to treat cyber defence as a matter of national security, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts