Canberra [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Australia's intelligence leadership has issued a dire warning over China's expanding cyber operations, alleging that Chinese state-backed hackers are moving beyond surveillance into potential acts of sabotage, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, Mike Burgess, Director-General of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), disclosed that China's government-linked cyber groups identified as Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon were behind a wave of cyberattacks on Australia's most vital sectors, including telecommunications, energy, water, and transport systems.

Addressing the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's cybersecurity forum in Melbourne, Burgess said the hackers worked under the command of China's intelligence agencies and military.

Burgess revealed that Volt Typhoon had already infiltrated US military infrastructure in Guam, gaining the capability to "turn off telecommunications and other critical infrastructure." Similar reconnaissance and penetration attempts have been detected in Australia, he said, as hackers sought long-term, stealthy access to networks that could be activated at any time.

"When they penetrate your systems, they map them aggressively," he stated, describing the campaigns as "highly sophisticated" operations intended to maintain control for potential sabotage.

Espionage and foreign interference inflicted an estimated loss of $12.5 billion on Australia's economy in 2023-24. Burgess cited a joint ASIO-Australian Institute of Criminology report that projected cyber-enabled sabotage could cost up to $6 billion for a week-long disruption, figures he called "extremely conservative."

He warned that such access could be weaponised to cripple companies, disrupt elections, or paralyse key industries during crises, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

Burgess accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of attempting to pressure ASIO into softening its public statements, declaring, "Complaining about ASIO doing its job will not stop my resolve."

His remarks follow rising friction between Australia and Canada, including a Chinese jet's hostile action against an Australian aircraft over the South China Sea.

Burgess concluded by urging Australian businesses to treat cyber defence as a matter of national security, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

