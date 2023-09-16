China’s Defence Minister under probe, may be ousted: Reports

BEIJING, September 15
Suspicion over the unexplained weeks-long absence of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu deepened on Friday, as leading western newspapers reported he was subject to a probe and a top US diplomat questioned whether he was under house arrest.
Li, 65, has missed meetings with Vietnamese and Singaporean Defence Leaders in recent weeks, according to sources with direct knowledge of the engagements. He was last seen in Beijing on August 29 delivering a keynote address at a security forum with African nations.
Citing US officials, the Washington Post reported Li was under investigation for corruption and will likely be removed from his post. The Wall Street Journal also reported Li was being removed from office while the Financial Times earlier said the US government believes Li is under investigation. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...