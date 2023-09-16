China’s Defence Minister under probe, may be ousted: Reports

BEIJING, September 15

Suspicion over the unexplained weeks-long absence of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu deepened on Friday, as leading western newspapers reported he was subject to a probe and a top US diplomat questioned whether he was under house arrest.

Li, 65, has missed meetings with Vietnamese and Singaporean Defence Leaders in recent weeks, according to sources with direct knowledge of the engagements. He was last seen in Beijing on August 29 delivering a keynote address at a security forum with African nations.

Citing US officials, the Washington Post reported Li was under investigation for corruption and will likely be removed from his post. The Wall Street Journal also reported Li was being removed from office while the Financial Times earlier said the US government believes Li is under investigation. — Reuters

#China