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Home / World / China's dual tactic as military pressure shadows political engagement with Taiwan

China's dual tactic as military pressure shadows political engagement with Taiwan

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ANI
Updated At : 05:40 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], April 15 (ANI): China's approach toward Taiwan is increasingly being described as a calculated blend of diplomacy and intimidation, as Chinese military manoeuvres intensified during a high-profile political exchange, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, the surge in activity coincided with a visit by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun to China, where she met the Chinese President.

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During her trip, Chinese warplanes and naval vessels conducted daily operations near Taiwan, with incursions peaking on the day of her meeting with Xi, a move analysts say highlights Beijing's refusal to ease military pressure despite ongoing political engagement.

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Security experts argue that this reflects the Chinese Communist Party's broader "carrot and stick" strategy. While Beijing announced a series of incentives aimed at fostering cross-strait exchanges, it simultaneously escalated military activity, reinforcing a dual-track policy of coercion and outreach.

Su Tzu-yun, a defence analyst, said such tactics are intended to weaken Taiwan's resolve while projecting engagement as a viable pathway.

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Critics have also questioned the KMT's messaging, particularly a campaign promoting peace as a prerequisite for stability. According to Su, such narratives risk equating peace with submission, undermining Taiwan's strategic position.

He further argued that China's continued military operations during the visit exposed the limitations of political overtures, describing them as a facade rather than a genuine shift in policy.

Meanwhile, academic Hung Pu-chao emphasised that China's military posture around Taiwan is not reactionary but part of a consistent long-term strategy.

He noted that Beijing views political dialogue and military pressure as complementary tools, rather than mutually exclusive approaches, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

The timing of the military escalation during the Cheng-Xi meeting serves as a clear demonstration of Beijing's coercive diplomacy.

By maintaining sustained pressure, China seeks to normalise its presence around Taiwan while framing its preferred "peaceful" terms as the only alternative, a strategy that continues to draw sharp criticism, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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