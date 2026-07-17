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Home / World / China's ethnic unity law draws criticism as Tibetans rally in Taiwan

China's ethnic unity law draws criticism as Tibetans rally in Taiwan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], July 17 (ANI): More than 300 Tibetans living in Taiwan, accompanied by human rights activists and supporters, gathered at Taipei's Liberty Square for a candlelight vigil in memory of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen while voicing opposition to China's recently enforced Ethnic Unity Law.

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The demonstration took place two weeks after Rangzen's self-immolation and the implementation of the new legislation, as reported by Phayul.

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According to Phayul, participants observed a minute of silence, offered traditional white khatas, recited prayers and symbolically tore copies of the Ethnic Unity Law to express their rejection of what they described as Beijing's assimilation policies. Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim said Lobga Rangzen's death highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Tibetans in protecting their fundamental rights and preserving their identity.

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Speaking at the gathering, Kelsang Gyaltsen Bawa, chair of the Tibet Religious Foundation of the Dalai Lama, said the event was organised to honour Rangzen's sacrifice while conveying that Tibetans would continue resisting authoritarian policies. He argued that China's Ethnic Unity Law serves as a tool for ideological control and cultural assimilation despite being presented as legislation promoting national unity.

Sky Fung, secretary-general of the Taiwan-based exile group Hong Kong Outlanders, stated that the law threatens to erode the identities, languages and cultural traditions of minority communities. He said Tibetans, Hongkongers and Southern Mongolians should retain the right to define their own identities and urged supporters of democratic values to stand together against repression, as highlighted by Phayul.

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Rangzen's self-immolation has sparked mourning ceremonies and renewed calls for international action across Tibetan exile communities. Candlelight vigils and prayer gatherings have been organised in several countries, while Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering described the act as the "ultimate sacrifice" for the Tibetan cause.

He also appealed to governments and civil society organisations worldwide to jointly oppose China's Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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