China’s EV charging crisis exposes infrastructure gap

Beijing [China], October 12 (ANI): A severe shortage of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure disrupted travel across China during the week-long National Day holiday, highlighting an imbalance between the country’s expanding EV manufacturing capacity and its supporting public services, according to a report by The Epoch Times (TET).

During the October 1–7 holiday period, EV traffic on Chinese highways surged, reaching approximately 17.8 million trips on the first day alone, around 1.8 times the usual level, according to figures from China’s Ministry of Transport cited in the TET report.

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Despite the installation of approximately 89,000 charging facilities at highway service areas nationwide, demand continued to exceed available capacity. Drivers in several regions reportedly faced queues lasting five to seven hours, with some waiting overnight. Social media videos and Chinese media reports described instances in which drivers were as far back as 169th in line.

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Even high-power charging facilities struggled to meet demand, with some flash chargers operating at slower speeds after energy storage units were depleted through continuous use. Battery-swapping stations also experienced congestion, with waiting times reportedly exceeding five hours.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency published a report on October 4 highlighting long charging queues but presented them as another indication of the country’s rapidly expanding EV industry, according to TET.

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China produces approximately 16 million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles annually, making it the world’s largest EV manufacturer.

Davy J. Wong, a US-based independent political economist, told TET that the holiday disruptions exposed a gap between EV production and investment in supporting infrastructure.

Wong said vehicle manufacturing and sales generate revenue, attract investment and provide visible indicators of economic performance, while charging stations, transformers, electricity grid upgrades and highway service-area renovations require sustained investment and coordination that have lagged behind production growth.

He added that the problem extended beyond the number of charging points, as inadequate electricity supply, limited space at service areas and congestion caused by queues could also slow charging operations.

Wong said consumers ultimately bear the inconvenience and additional costs associated with infrastructure shortages, raising broader questions about China’s industrial policy.

Wang He, a US-based senior China analyst, told TET that resolving the shortage would be difficult because highway infrastructure is largely state-controlled and many charging locations are in remote areas with limited power supply.

He said upgrading electricity grids and installing larger transformers would involve substantial costs. Wang also noted that many charging points installed before 2020 had become outdated, while declining profit margins in the charging industry discouraged further investment.

According to Wang, Chinese hybrid vehicle owners increasingly rely on charging rather than refuelling because fuel prices remain high, adding further pressure on the existing infrastructure.

Wong said prolonged waiting times could prompt some consumers to reconsider conventional petrol-powered vehicles or hybrids capable of running on fuel.

He added that fuel savings become less attractive when they come at the expense of hours spent waiting, disrupted travel plans and uncertainty over completing journeys, the TET report said. (ANI)

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