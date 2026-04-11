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Home / World / China's expanding surveillance state and crackdowns draw global scrutiny

China's expanding surveillance state and crackdowns draw global scrutiny

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ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], April 11 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief, highlighting concerns over the global reach of Chinese surveillance technology and repression of Uyghurs worldwide, as policymakers and activists intensify criticism of China's policies.

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On April 1, 2026, Oliver Stirbock raised questions in the Hesse State Parliament about the use of surveillance systems from Hikvision and Dahua by local authorities. He called for clarity on guidelines addressing human rights risks linked to these technologies, which have already faced restrictions in countries like the United States. WUC welcomed the move, reiterating longstanding concerns that such tools are tied to the mass surveillance of Uyghurs in China.

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Meanwhile, April 5 marked 36 years since the Baren Uprising, a pivotal moment of Uyghur resistance against Chinese rule. In 1990, around 200 Uyghurs protested in Akto County against coercive population control policies, including forced abortions.

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The protest was met with a brutal military response, reportedly involving thousands of troops and resulting in widespread killings. No independent probe into the incident has ever been conducted. Commemorative demonstrations were held in Munich and Berlin, with activists demanding justice and remembrance for those killed.

At the international level, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas participated in the Global Counterterrorism Forum cybersecurity conference in Guatemala on April 7.

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She highlighted how surveillance practices associated with the Chinese Communist Party extend beyond China's borders, warning of a growing digital authoritarian model. Alongside Abdulhakim Idris, she also engaged students at Galileo University on what they described as technology-enabled repression.

Adding to global unease, China recently implemented a sweeping 18-point framework to secure its industrial and supply chains. Effective March 31, the policy enhances state authority over key sectors, allowing countermeasures against foreign entities deemed threatening to China's economic stability. Measures may include restrictions, penalties, and export controls. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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