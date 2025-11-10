DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / China's Galactic Energy says Ceres-1 rocket launch failed

China's Galactic Energy says Ceres-1 rocket launch failed

The specific cause of the failure is being further investigated

article_Author
Reuters
Beijing, Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

A launch mission for a Ceres-1 rocket by Chinese commercial space company Galactic Energy failed on Monday, preventing the payload from entering orbit, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 12:02 p.m. local time (0402 GMT) but suffered a shutdown during its fourth-stage flight, Galactic Energy said.

Advertisement

The specific cause of the failure is being further investigated, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts