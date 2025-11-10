China's Galactic Energy says Ceres-1 rocket launch failed
The specific cause of the failure is being further investigated
Advertisement
A launch mission for a Ceres-1 rocket by Chinese commercial space company Galactic Energy failed on Monday, preventing the payload from entering orbit, the company said in a statement.
Advertisement
The rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 12:02 p.m. local time (0402 GMT) but suffered a shutdown during its fourth-stage flight, Galactic Energy said.
Advertisement
The specific cause of the failure is being further investigated, it added.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement