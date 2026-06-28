Munich [Germany] June 28 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its weekly brief highlighting its international advocacy efforts, using major global platforms in Japan and Europe to draw attention to what it describes as Beijing's continuing genocide, forced labour practices and transnational repression targeting Uyghurs from East Turkistan.

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A delegation representing the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM), including WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun, Vice President Zumretay Arkin, and UZDM President Dolkun Isa, spent the week engaging with diplomats, United Nations officials, civil society representatives, and UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Migrants Gehad Madi. Their discussions focused on issues including enforced disappearances, transnational repression, the situation of Uyghur refugees, and broader human rights concerns.

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The delegation also joined a side event hosted by Tibetan organisations examining developments in Tibet, Taiwan, and what participants described as the erosion of the international rules-based order.

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During an interactive dialogue at the Human Rights Council, WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin highlighted the impact of China's policies on Uyghur women and families, stating that arbitrary detention, family separation, and cross-border intimidation have left many mothers forcibly separated from their children. The WUC further alleged that its delegates were monitored, photographed, and filmed by Chinese government-affiliated organisations throughout the session, calling it another example of transnational intimidation targeting Uyghur activists.

Separately, the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) released a report warning that Australia and Japan remain vulnerable to imports linked to Uyghur forced labour due to enforcement gaps in supply chain regulations. The report argues that as the United States and the European Union strengthen restrictions on goods produced through forced labour, weaker oversight elsewhere could create alternative markets for such products.

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Meanwhile, WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas received the Women's eNews Champion for Human Rights 2026 Award in Montreal for her advocacy on behalf of Uyghur women. In her acceptance speech, she highlighted the case of her sister, Gulshan Abbas, who has reportedly been forcibly disappeared since 2018. (ANI)

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