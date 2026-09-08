China’s new security law raises risks for Taiwanese travellers, businesses

Taipei [Taiwan], September 8 (ANI): China is changing their national security through a series of new and amended laws, increasing uncertainty for Taiwanese citizens, businesses and investors operating or travelling in the country, Taiwanese officials have warned, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, several measures are being introduced as Beijing strengthens controls over information, economic activity, cross-border movement and domestic resources. China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law came into force on July 1, while a draft regulation governing internet information services completed public consultation in August. New exit-and-entry regulations are due to take effect next week, followed by amendments to the National Defense Mobilization Law and new cyberspace security inspection measures on October 1.

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A Taiwanese official familiar with cross-strait affairs said the measures demonstrate Beijing’s expanding interpretation of national security, which now extends beyond conventional security matters to business, information, finance and the movement of people. Broad references to “national security” and “national interests” could give Chinese authorities extensive discretion over what activities are considered threatening, the official said. The Mainland Affairs Council has described such provisions as effectively providing “blanket authorisation,” potentially creating a legal basis for investigations, searches and other forms of pressure against people considered harmful to Chinese interests.

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The new framework could also increase enforcement at the local level. County and city authorities would receive greater powers under the exit-and-entry rules, while public security agencies could inspect individuals and electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops under forthcoming cybersecurity measures. Another major concern is Beijing’s revised National Defense Mobilization Law, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

A Taiwanese national security official said the overhaul would allow the state to expropriate private property when authorities consider it necessary. The revised law would also place greater emphasis on protecting China’s development interests, strengthening CCP leadership and integrating civilian economic and technological resources into national defence, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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