Home / World / China's obstruction at UN under fire amid calls for Taiwan's participation

China's obstruction at UN under fire amid calls for Taiwan's participation

ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], September 26 (ANI): Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. has raised his call for Taiwan's participation in the United Nations, criticising China for twisting UN Resolution 2758 to block Taiwan's voice.

His remarks were made during the UN General Assembly, where several leaders rallied behind Taiwan's bid for inclusion, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to Taipei Times, Whipps said Taiwan's exclusion was a pressing issue that left the voices of its 23 million citizens unheard. He argued that the 1971 resolution, which recognised the People's Republic of China as the legitimate government of China and replaced Taiwan's seat on the Security Council, has been consistently distorted by Beijing to claim Taiwan as part of its territory.

"China has deliberately misread Resolution 2758 to silence Taiwan, when its participation would in fact make the UN stronger," he said.

Palau, which established formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1999 after years of bilateral exchanges, has been one of Taipei's most consistent supporters. Whipps stated that "no community capable of offering solutions to global challenges should be left outside," highlighting Palau's belief in inclusion, as cited by Taipei Times.

Other leaders also spoke up in Taiwan's defence. Paraguayan President Santiago Pena argued that justice demands Taiwan's representation at the UN. Czech President Petr Pavel, a long-standing advocate of Taiwan, warned that any disruption in the Taiwan Strait or wider Indo-Pacific could destabilise global trade and security.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Islands and Eswatini tied Taiwan's participation to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Marshallese President Hilda Heine described Taiwan as an "essential partner" in meeting global development targets, while King Mswati III of Eswatini urged the UN to "find appropriate mechanisms" to involve Taiwan in SDG implementation.

The chorus of support reflects rising international concern about Taiwan's marginalisation, particularly as Beijing ramps up pressure on the island. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

